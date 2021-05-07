Name and shame arrested national security operatives – Adam Bonaa charges

Security analyst, Adam Bonaa

Security analyst, Adam Bonaa has tasked the national security to furnish Ghanaians with details of the alleged national security operatives who were arrested in the Eastern region for illegal mining in the Atewa forest.

Among other things he wants the national security to provide, is the duration the operatives have worked with the security agency.



He noted that the efforts of the brave residents who arrested the ‘corrupt’ men should not go down the drain.



According to him, “It’s shameful for persons who are paid by the state especially these national security officers to go there on their own…not that they were sent on an operation but decided to go there on their own in Land cruisers. I believe the land cruisers belongs to the state. I will call on the National Security Minister, the President himself to endure that these people, we know who they are,” he said.

“It took the bravery and boldness of these young people in the area to arrest these people. I want to see the national security to let us know them by their face, let’s know who they are, how long they have worked with the national security, why have they defied the president’s directive that nobody should mine in our water bodies for their own selfish gains…the fight against illegal mining should be a war,” Adam Bonaa added.



The 19 arrested people claimed they worked with national security. They were in military uniforms with weapons in their possession at the time of their arrest.