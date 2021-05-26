Name and shame govt officals involved in galamsey - Ridwan Abass

Ridwan Abass, Former MP for the Sisssla East Constituency

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Sisssla East Constituency, Abass Ridwan Dauda has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to name and shame officials who are engaging in illegal mining activities also known as galamsey.

He said he wants government to expose, name and shame all officials who are involved in the galamsey saga.



“There have been several accusations against people in government involvement in galamsey I want the President to name and shame any government official who is involved, I want investigations to go on if they are guilty they law must deal with them accordingly,” Ridwan Abass Dauda told Kwaku Dawuro on ‘Anopa Nkomo’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



According to him, President Akufo-Addo cannot fight galamsey alone and therefore it needs the cooperation of all stakeholders.

Recently the President said the fight against illegal mining (Galamsey) must not be based on partisan politics.



The President who spoke at the National Consultative Forum on Small-Scale Mining is hopeful that the policy will be backed by national consensus.