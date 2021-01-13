Name and shame the MPs who misbehaved in Parliament - Kabila

Former Acting General Secretary of CPP, James Kwabena Bomfeh

One of the infamous events that will go down memory lane and be notable in Ghana's history books is the January 7th incident in Parliament.

Thursday, January 7, 2021 which marked the dissolution of the 7th Parliament to usher in the 8th Parliament and also the election of a new Speaker of Parliament turned into a day of wrestling between the Members of Parliament.



The Members were at each other's throats as some kicked ballot boxes, others attempted to beat up an MP for also attempting to run away with ballot papers among other violent incidents.



Some of the MPs tackled the Parliamentary security called marshalls and there were also scenes of the Military trooping into Parliament.



Some critics have condemned all the MPs for misbehaving in the Legislative House.



But the former Acting General Secretary of the Convention People's Party (CPP), James Kwabena Bomfeh, popularly called Kabila disagrees with the critics.

According to Kabila, the MPs who misconducted themselves must be named and shamed but not all of them deserve whipping.



He told sit-in host Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'' programme that some of the MPs really comported themselves in the midst of the chaos and it's, therefore, improper for them to be condemned together with those who acted unparliamentarily.



"Do not lump all the MPs together. Single out those who misbehaved. Name and shame them!", he said.



