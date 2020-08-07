Politics

Name and shame violent politicians - Alex Segbefia pleads with media

Alex Segbefia

Alex Segbefia, a former NDC campaign director and Minister for Health, has indicated that the media, which pride themselves as “the fourth estate of the realm” should call out politicians who use violence in their bid to capture power ahead of the December polls.

The Deputy Campaign Manager of the major opposition party told Joy News that politicians must ensure that there is a peaceful atmosphere as the political season gets heated up.



“The media is doing us a disservice,” Segbefia said. “It is time that the media takes incidents and name and shame.”



Segbefia added that the media must be objective in their reportage and not to attribute every political violence to all political parties.



“You must say that this happened at this place and the NDC or NPP people were involved rather than give it the general view that is coming out…no!”

The country has witnessed some political clashes in the recent voter registration exercise across the country by some political hooligans.



In Banda, for instance, both the NDC and NPP accused each other of “bussing people” to centres to get them on the electoral roll.



This led to the killing of a 28-year-old teacher trainee graduate who is believed to have been attacked by NPP activists at Banda Kabrono.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.