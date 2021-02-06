Name coronavirus MPs, help police protect us – Anyenini

Samson Lardy Anyenini, host of Joy FM’s News File

Samson Lardy Anyenini, lawyer and host of Joy FM’s news analysis program, News File, has asked that the law be applied to the latter in respect of MPs violating coronavirus laws.

“Name COVID MPs, help police protect us,” was the title of his personal take, which he delivers between his introduction and the start of substantive discussions on the program.



According to him, the coronavirus among other things allowed the state to suspend fundamental human rights with lockdowns and other measures including the passing of privacy infringing laws.



“The irresponsible MPs are a danger to themselves and all of us,” he said tasking the speaker of parliament to stop cautioning them and take action as per the law.



On the subject of releasing the identities of the recalcitrant MPs he averred that the constitution that guarantees right to medical confidentiality takes the right away for collective good and protection of common individuals.



Speaker of parliament Alban Bagbin earlier this week disclosed that infected MPs were attending to parliament. He said 15 MPs and 56 parliamentary staff had tested positive for coronavirus.



As of February 2, coronavirus statistics according to the Disease Surveillance Department of the Ghana Health Service are as follows:

Caseload = 70,046



Active cases = 6,095



New cases =791



Recoveries = 63,502



Deaths = 449