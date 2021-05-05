Nana Aba Anamoah claps back at Adom-Otchere over 'learn COVID economics' comment

General Manager of GH One TV, Nana Aba Anamoah and broadcast journalist, Adom-Otchere

General Manager of GH One TV, Nana Aba Anamoah has replied host of Good Evening Ghana, Paul Adom-Otchere for asking her to be bold and learn COVID economics.

According to Paul, the global pandemic has turned the economic fortunes of Ghana on its head, therefore, the discussion on social media about #FixTheCountry should be in a ‘proper economic context’.



Reacting to this, the broadcast journalist quizzed whether Paul Adom-Otchere has written a book on the subject of COVID economics.



According to her, she was ready to have a look at what Paul Adom-Otchere has penned down, noting that, she is currently working on how journalists should keep government on their toes to work efficiently.



Nana Aba Anamoah posted her response via a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb. it read: "Errrr @AdomOtchere have you written a book on the COVID economics? Kindly share it because I’m writing a book on ‘how journalists must keep government on their toes and not in their bed.’"

There's been a trend on microblogging site, Twitter this week calling on the government to fix the broken country.



With the main hashtag #FixTheCountry, activists are demanding the government finds solutions to unemployment, dilapidated health system, lack of potable drinking water, deplorable roads, power crisis, high cost of living among others.



Read Nana Aba Anamoah's tweet below.



