Nana Aba Anamoah takes a jab at Akufo-Addo as he prepares to address the nation

Ace broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah

Prominent Ghanaian journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah, has shared her predictions about what she expects President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo to discuss in his upcoming State of the Nation address scheduled for May 28, 2023.

However, she expressed criticism towards the president's speech, highlighting what she perceived as a lack of transparency and honesty.



In her tweet, Nana Aba called upon President Akufo-Addo to make a significant announcement regarding the complete removal of all border restrictions and testing.



Additionally, she stated that she is looking forward to how the president was going to blame Russia and Covid-19 for the toll it has had on the Ghanaian economy.



Nana Aba also noted that the president will gloss over the economic hardships faced by many Ghanaians while boasting about securing an IMF-secured deal within a short timeframe.



The journalist also criticized what she saw as the president's gaslighting tactics, suggesting that Akufo-Addo insinuated that just as COVID-19 had passed, the country's economic challenges would also disappear.

Finally, Nana Aba took a jab at the finance minister, Ken Ofofi- Attah, by quoting a Bible verse and sarcastically referring to him as "the most God-fearing finance minister the world has ever seen."



Check full post below:





Template:



- Announce complete removal of all border restrictions & testing.



- Tell Ghanaians how covid & Russia have put us in a ditch. - Brag about getting an IMF deal in under 10 months.



- Gaslight us that just like covid has passed, the economic woes too shall pass.



- end… https://t.co/3NCeoxH1kJ — nana aba (@thenanaaba) May 28, 2023

ADA/OGB