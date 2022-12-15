Nana Addo, Rebecca meet Joe and Jill Biden at White House

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and wife Rebecca met with the American first couple, Joe and Jill Biden in Washington DC.

Akufo-Addo is part of over 40 African leaders attending the US-Africa Leaders' summit hosted by Joe Biden.



Aside the crucial diplomatic, bilateral and multilateral meetings that the leaders had with the US government and other development partners, the African leaders were hosted to a dinner by the US president.



Photos shared on the President's Facebook timeline shows the moment he arrived with Rebecca at the White House for the dinner as well as photos they took with Joe and Jill Biden.



Since Biden became president, Akufo-Addo has officially visited Washington but he was hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris.



The 2022 US-Africa' Leaders summit started on the 13th of December and ends on the 15th. It is the second such gathering with the first hosted by Barack Obama, whose Vice President at the time was Joe Biden.

In 2014 when the Obama White House hosted African leaders, Ghana was represented by then President John Dramani Mahama who was accompanied by wife Lordina Mahama.



