Nana Addo can't fix Ghana alone, fix your attitude - Nana Kwame Osei Adade to Ghanaians

NPP National Communication Team Member, Nana Kwame Osei Adade

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

NPP National Communication Team Member, Nana Kwame Osei Adade, has waded into the new trend going viral on social media.

According to him, President Nana Addo cannot fix Ghana alone because he is not Jesus, hence, he is rather advising #FixTheCountry protesters to rather fix their attitude.



"H.E Nana Addo is only one person out of 30 something million people so he cannot fix the country alone, we need to fix our attitude. Ghanaians should change their attitude towards work," Nana Kwame Osei Adade told Reynold Agyemang on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



Nana Kwame Osei Adade indicated that’’ Ghana can be a better and well-fixed country if citizens start to fix their lives and attitude towards issues. He complained of how people harbor hatred, greed, selfishness, nonchalant attitude, and also tribalism which are also some factors for the set back of the country.’’

"Anytime you enter any office, somebody wants a bribe, police are taking bribe. Is it the president who has asked you to go and take a bribe? Has the president told anyone to go and do any open defecation," he quizzed.



Several people have expressed their disappointment in the ruling government and have channeled their anger and frustrations on their social media handles. Some celebrities like Serwaa Amihere, John Dumelo, Efia Odo, Yvonne Nelson, and Lydia Forson have all joined the trend of the newly created hashtag #FixTheCountry.



While some are demanding better Ghana and developmental projects, others have called on the reduction of fuel prices. However, it appears the NPP Communicator has a different opinion about the current happenings.