Nana Addo has won the elections already, accept defeat - Mahama told

Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama

A communication member of the ruling new patriotic party (NPP), Oliver Ofori Baah is claiming that the 2020 presidential election has already been conducted with President Akufo-Addo declared as the winner.

Appearing on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the NPP communicator asked candidate John Dramaniu Mahama to throw in the towel and accept defeat because President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will humiliate him for the second time.



Oliver Ofori Baah posited that massive and unprecedented achievements of Mr Akufo-Addo has already convinced Ghanaians to massively vote and retain Nana Addo as president to protect the gains made.



He said the president just as he was declared president after the 2016 presidential election would be declared again after the December 7, 2020, presidential election.



He reiterated the NDC’s candidate lacks credibility and cannot be trusted to manage Ghana’s economy better than what Nana Addo has done.



Ghanaians he added will regret should they re-elect John Dramani Mahama as president.



To him, Mr. Mahama will mess up the economy should he return as president.

President Akufo-Addo will today, Tuesday, October 6, 2020, file his presidential nomination papers with the Electoral Commission for the 2020 Elections.



The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) believes the president has done extremely well in his first term as President and are assured Ghanaians will affirm his leadership of service with another term.



The party wants Ghanaians to massively vote for him so he can protect the progress the party has made so far, and to continue transforming Ghana for all.



The President will be submitting his nomination forms to the Chairperson of the EC who is also the Returning Officer for the Presidential Elections.



The Commission will receive filled out nomination forms from the candidates between the hours of 9:00 am and 12 noon and 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm each day.



Other presidential candidates expected to file their nominations today are Akua Donkor, Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Jacob Osei Yeboah an Independent Candidate and Hassan Ayariga, All People’s Congress (APC).