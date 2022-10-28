3
Menu
News

Nana Addo is a 'fighter' - Allotey Jacobs

Ill End Galamsey Before End Of My Tenure President Akufo Addo President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Fri, 28 Oct 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

The former NDC Chairman for the Central Region, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has urged President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo not to allow the calls by Members of Parliament of his party, the New Patriotic Party, sway him from ruling the country.

Touching on the NPP MPs' request for the dismissal of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen, Allotey Jacobs urged the President to remain focused on his administration.

More than eighty (80) members of the Majority Caucus have threatened to boycott Parliamentary sittings should the President refuse to sack Mr. Ofori-Atta and Mr. Adu Boahen.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, the MPs stressed; "if our request is not responded to positively, we will not be present for the budget hearing, neither will we participate in the debate."

Allotey Jacobs, speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, was of a strong view that the President will not buckle under the pressure.

"Nana is a fighter. Everybody knows but why is it that now that he is President, he is almost making more enemies than friends? He's not lost his fighting spirit but when you are a leader, you experience these things...I believe that the President should be focused," he told Kwami Sefa Kayi.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
MPs had 'well-crafted agenda to collapse the regime' - NPP group
Gabby breaks silence on 'Ken Must Go' saga
Ofori-Atta to conclude IMF negotiations, present Budget before ‘removal’ – Official
Bagbin and Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu trade words after Adwoa Safo ruling
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Bawumia suffering at Jubilee House, he is being disrespected by Akans – Captain Smart alleges
Bloody scene as man is shot, car set ablaze in Dzorwulu suburb
Were You A Wizard For Threatening Anti-mahama Protest In 2014 Captain Smart Asks Okyenhene
Bridget Otoo reacts to 'MoMo lady' jailed for wrongly transferring GH¢30,000 to account
Related Articles: