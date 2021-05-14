Nana Addo is not committed to the fight against galamsey – Sam George

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Sam George says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is not committed to the fight against galamsey.

According to him, the burning of the excavators is very unfortunate but because excavators have been missing before, it is better they do what they are doing now.



“I think the galamsey issue has been largely soundbites by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Nana Addo is not committed to the fight against galamsey,“ he said on Starr Chat on Starr FM monitored by GhanaWeb.



Sam George indicated that he cannot comprehend the President has said he is committed to the fight against galamsey yet some of his appointees are engaged in galamsey.

“I am not the one saying, Abronye DC who is a Regional Chairman of the NPP said a cabinet minister went to Tarkwa Nsuaem and was engaging in galamsey, the DCE arrested the cabinet minister and the [DCE] was sacked. So, how do you tell me that President Akufo-Addo is committed to the fight against galamsey? He is giving you soundbites.



“He is a soundbite president. Look, the fight is an audio fight. When he meets the media with their cameras then he will give them good soundbites detailing his commitment to [fight] galamsey, but those involved are his own party people,” Sam George stressed.



He indicated that Akufo-Addo’s commitment to the fight against galamsey is poor, stressing that “galamsey is a mass murder”.