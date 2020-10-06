Nana Addo is the next Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana - Prophet Kusi Appiah

President Nana Akufo-Addo

Source: Ambrose Washman Addo, Contributor

Head Pastor of Christ Prayer Centre in Kumasi, Prophet Kusi Appiah has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be remembered for his excellent leadership after his term in office.

He described the NPP flagbearer as the “next Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah” of Ghana whose leadership is “unmatchable”.



“President Akufo-Addo will emulate Kwame Nkrumah's name to become the best President ever after his 8 years term. Ghana will receive a lot of funds from the donor countries as a gift and some will cancel the debts which Ghana owes them because of the good leadership of our President,” he noted.



Prophet Kusi Appiah who was speaking to his congregation during a prayer session last Sunday was very optimistic about the NPP winning the December 7, presidential polls.



“NPP will get unprecedented votes from Oti region, the 5 northern regions and the Volta region. Ghanaians will enjoy the second term of Nana Addo’s government and the whole world will praise him,” he claimed

Adding that, “No human being can turn the defeat of former President Mahama because he has finished his work.”



The prophet also urged Ghanaians to prayer to avert road accidents during the election period.



“We must rise and pray,” he admonished after calling on state security to be alert of “evil-minded people.”



According to Prophet Kusi Appiah, “Chairman Wontumi will be three times Ashanti regional chairman of the NPP and he will become three times national chairman as same unprecedented.”

