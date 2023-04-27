Nana Addo’s gov’t has destroyed our forest with galamsey for their selfish gains – Mahama

File photo

John Dramani Maham, the 2020 presidential candidate, and aspiring NDC 2024 presidential candidate has accused the NPP government led by Nana Addo Akufo Addo of destroying forest reserves through galamsey activities.

Former President John Dramani Mahama spoke to NDC delegates today in Bibiani Anwiaso Bekwai, Western North region.



According to him, the majority of DCEs, MPs, and ministers are actively involved in galamsey, or illegal mining.



"The former chairman of the inter-ministerial committee has come out to state that some NPP officials and government appointees are deeply involved in galamsey. I am not the one making these claims. The claims were made by Prof. Frimpong-Boateng. He was a minister, and he is the one making the allegations.”



"Prof. Frimpong-Boateng claimed some Jubilee House appointees are part of the galamsey activities. Since the NPP took over, they have destroyed our forest reserves through illegal mining activities.”

He stated that residents in Bibiani did not experience harmattan during the tenures of former President J.A. Kufour, the late Rawlings, Mahama, and the late Mills, but that under President Nana Addo and the Bawumia administration, they are directly experiencing the great impact.



"They have completely destroyed our forest reserves. Their former minister accused them of involvement in galamsey. When they do this, they sideline everyone. They claimed to have pioneered community mining, but only party members participated.



Ordinary Ghanaians involved in galamsey are also arrested, but top officials who are deeply involved are not,” he said.