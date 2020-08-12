Politics

Nana Addo’s love for Zongo communities is overwhelming - Zongo Youth patriot

Western Regional Coordinator for Zongo Youth Patriot, Prince Ishmael Dimah has praised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government for the far-reaching policies that address the basic living needs of the ordinary Ghanaian.

He commended the President’s effort to lessen the burdens of the Zongo people by implementing policies that guarantee them a sustainable livelihood.



“President Nana Addo has a genuine love for the Zongo community. He is the only President out of love that has created a Zongo ministry and we will work and ensure that he wins the 2020 election,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s political talk show ‘The Torch Light’.

Watch video below





