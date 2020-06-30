16
General News Tue, 30 Jun 2020

Nana Addo’s order to Auditor General to take mandatory leave met with uproar on Twitter

On Monday, June 29, 2020, President Akufo-Addo ordered the Auditor General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo to take his accumulated leave of some one hundred and twenty-three days with effect from Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

Following the president’s directive, varied reactions have been pouring in on Twitter with several of the tweets criticizing the president’s decision.

In the view of some tweeps, the president’s call is a political decision aimed at preventing the Auditor-General from looking into some questionable dealings by the ruling government.

Others also share the view that the questionability of the president’s order stems from the timing, as they believe such a directive in an election year makes it wrong.

