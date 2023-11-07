Nana Addo's second term has been 'super-terrible' - Atik Mohammed

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Atik Mohammed has taken a swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his administration of Ghana.

The President, who was re-elected in 2020, has been beset with lots of questions on his performance, particularly in his second term in office.



The President was bombarded with a question from a journalist on whether or not he has managed the economy well during his arrival at the New Patriotic Party's presidential election over the weekend but he declined to offer an answer.



"But Mr. President, would you say you have managed the economy well?", the journalist asked and the President, who was obviously unhappy with the question being asked during his party's internal election, responded; "You want me to come and have this interview here today" and walked off.



Though the President refused to answer what some critics have said was a right question at a wrong place or to others, a needless question, Atik Mohammed has shared his opinion on the management of the economy under the current administration.



Atik, speaking on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo" on Monday, November 6, described Nana Addo's performance as "terrible".

"It is just unfortunate that the second term in particular of Nana Addo has been terrible...His second term has been super, super terrible", he said.



He therefore advised the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who has been elected NPP flagbearer, to distance himself from the President's track record.



"If he doesn't do that, they are going to judge him not based on his own performance or what he brings to the table but on the sins of Nana and those sins will kill him", he stated, adding "I was happy to hear him say that he wants to introduce a fresh start. He is going to be a man of his own...he's bringing some new vision".



"He's set the tone for people to begin to assess him based on his own vision", he emphasized.



