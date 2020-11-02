Nana Addo will keep his National Cathedral covenant - Bawumia

A photo of the National Cathedral to be built

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said the promise by President Akufo-Addo to construct the National Cathedral is a covenant his boss had with God and cannot break it.

He said Ghanaians should not see this as something being championed by the president but rather a project that God is using the president to do.



He described the cathedral as an iconic building and "was something that His Excellency had made a covenant in his mind,” when he contested the 2016 elections.



The Vice President said the President after winning the elections led the process to have the Cathedral built.



He indicated when we have ideas and visions like these, it is not just the president doing it. I believe that it is God using the president to direct the building of this Cathedral.



He sad it makes a lot of sense to build the Cathedral considering the fact that the majority of Ghanaians are Christians.



To him, Ghana is a blessed nation hence we should not be shy about giving glory to God.

He said Ghana is a peaceful nation and when we look around us, there are a lot turmoil in the sub-region but God has spared Ghana even in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.



The Vice President said this when he met with some men of God in Assin Central of the Central Region.



The president has described the construction of the National Cathedral as a project that represents a significant moment in our country’s history.



According to him, the National Cathedral represents a vision of a society which is, firstly, dependent on God, and whose aspirations are captured by the opening words of our National Anthem: God bless our homeland Ghana and make our nation great and strong!



The National Cathedral will be an interdenominational house of worship and prayer and will serve as the venue for formal state occasions of a religious nature, such as the inauguration of Presidents, state funerals, national thanksgiving services, amongst others.



The National Cathedral will be a unifying monument around which to elevate shared conversations on faith and on national transformation. It will also serve as a rallying platform to promote deep national conversations on how, collectively, we can build the progressive and prosperous Ghana we desire.