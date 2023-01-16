Nana Agradaa arrested again

The founder and leader of Heaven Way Champion Ministries, Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng alias Nana Agradaa has been rearrested by the police.

According to a report by Oman Channel, Agradaa who is facing multiple criminal charges in various courts was rearrested on Monday, January 16, 2023, after making an appearance before the Accra Circuit Court 4.



The court on Monday adjourned her case to Friday, January 20, 2023, but before Agradaa could leave the court premises, she was picked up by the police in relation to another case.



The cause of her arrest is not clear yet, however a video shared by Oman Channel shows Agradaa venting out her frustration as she was being whisked away.



“I am going with them (the police) so when you go, tell them that the case with Appiah which is in court was called today, it was adjourned but they are arresting me again because of the case with Appiah,” she is heard issuing parting orders to her family and sympathisers before the police team led her away.





Last week, the police prayed an Accra Circuit Court to issue a bench warrant for the arrest of Nana Agradaa for failing to appear in court.



At an Accra Circuit Court on Wednesday, January 10, 2023, Superintendent of Police, Sylvester Asare, informed the Court that since Nana Agradaa was granted bail with conditions set out by the Court, she has defied the court’s order and that efforts to make her comply by the court’s order had been difficult.



According to the prosecution, Nana Agradaa aka Evangelist Mama Pat, was not cooperating with the Police. The prosecution submitted that the only way to compel the accused person to appear in court was for the Court to issue a bench warrant.



The court refused the police request but admonished the lawyer for Nana Agradaa to advise their client.



Nana Agradaa has three different cases before three Circuit Courts in Accra on various counts of defrauding by false pretences and charlatanic advertisement in the media.

She is also facing trial for her alleged role in the assault of one Prophet Akwasi Appiah, alias Appiah Biblical in 2020.







GA/WA