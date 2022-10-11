Nana Agradaa is no different from Ghanaian politicians - Lecturer

Senior Lecturer at the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) Dr. Collins Kankam Kwarteng

A Senior Lecturer at the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU), Dr. Collins Kankam Kwarteng, says the embattled founder of Heavenway Champion International Ministry, Evangelist Patricia Asiedu, branded as Nana Agradaa, is no different from politicians in the country.

While the lecturer at the Marketing Department KsTU accepts there were some wrongdoings in the act by Nana Agradaa, he believes most politicians have used that same mendacious means to deceive some gullible Ghanaians.



Dr Kwarteng was reacting to the arrest of Nana Agradaa by police on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show Nyansapo on Monday, October 10, 2022.



"The politicians have consistently taught us that your level of survival largely depends on your smartness. Most of these leaders have, one way or the other, gained wealth from the country by outsmarting the laws governing the country".



"Let's not focus only on Nana Agradaa and look at the bigger picture; almost everyone in the country is, including pastors, chiefs, public servants politicians, among others, trying to be smarter than the very systems that have been put in place to help run the country."



He, however, called on the government to ensure that whoever is caught going contrary to the laws of the country be dealt with accordingly to sanitize the system.



Background

Some members of the Heaven Way Church in Weija accused their leader of cleverly deceiving them and running away with their monies.



According to the aggrieved congregants, Nana Agradaa promised to double their monies through her special spiritual endowments and so called on them to come to church and bring monies to her.



The members claimed Nana Agradaa absconded after taking various huge sums of monies from them.



Police later announced the arrest of Nana Agradaa following the allegations of money-doubling scam reports by the church members.



Court Remands Her



Nana Agradaa was, however, remanded into police custody by the Accra Circuit Court on Monday, October 10, 2022, for three days.

She is facing seven counts of defrauding by false pretence and charlatanic advertisements on TV and in newspapers to lure her victims.



Nana Agradaa is expected to reappear in court on Thursday, October 13, 2022.



