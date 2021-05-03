Nana Agradaa makes first appearance in church after repentance

‘Vangelist’ Patricia Oduro popularly known as ‘Nana Agradaa’ has visited church for the first time in grand style after encountering Jesus Christ.

This will be her appearance in church after practicing idolatry for 20 years.



Clad in white apparel with a touch of gold and a pair of dark sunglasses, Nana Agradaa who now prefers to be called ‘Evangelist Patricia Oduro’ was captured in full excitement.



In the said video, which has gone viral on social media, Evangelist Patricia was seen busy filming herself and every other activity during church service.



It can be recalled that ‘Nana Agradaa’ announced her repentance from been a fetish priestess immediately after her bail from prison.

To prove her seriousness, she went ahead to destroy most of her gods by setting them ablaze.



Watch the video below:







