Nana Agradaa rebrand: Twitter lights up over priestess conversion to Christian

Agradaa 11 Nana Agradaa is now known as Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng

Tue, 27 Apr 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Having served as a priestess whose sole aim was to enrich her clients by allegedly doubling their monies, Patricia Asiedu, known by all as Nana Agradaa gained notoriety for leaving many defrauded victims in her wake.

Over the years, several of her clients asserted that she appeared to be untouchable as police personnel at Kasoa were allegedly in her pocket.

The tides however drastically changed after the priestess was arrested on April 20, 2021, by state security personnel for operating TV stations illegally since 2020.

“Security Intelligence Operatives, in collaboration with the National Communications Authority, stormed the premises of two satellite television stations, namely, Thunder TV and Ice1 TV, who were illegally transmitting without licenses, at Kasoa in the Central Region”.

After spending 24 hours in jail, Nana Agradaa says she has found Christ, leading to the renunciation of her previous works.

She noted that she is now known as Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng.

During her interaction with the media on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, the priestess-turned-evangelist said her decision is in fulfilment of a promise she made to Christ when she was in the grip of the law.

“I threw a challenge to God to rescue me from the accusations levelled against me because I had no hopes,” she said. “I told God He’s the Supreme Being, if I’m not incarcerated after stepping foot in court that day, I’ll hail Him. After I threw that challenge to God, I stepped out from the cell.”

Her sudden turnover has been met with several reactions on social media.

While some are of the belief that her turnover is a rebrand of her old works, others have simply ridiculed the development.

