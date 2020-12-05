Nana Akomea cites PDS, Agyapa, others as vindicating ‘incorruptible’ Akufo-Addo

Former Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Akomea says contrary to the oft-cited references to PDS and Agyapa by the opposition as scandals that indict the Akufo-Addo government, they have rather proof of the president’s willpower to fight the corruption menace.

Speaking on The Key Points on TV3/3FM on Saturday, December 5, the Managing Director of the State Transport Company (STC) Ghana Limited said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s determination to fight corruption led him to cancel the Power Distribution Services (PDS) agreement in 2019 even in the face of threats by the US government to withdraw the Millennium Challenge Agreement funding.



He said some of the recent Agyapa Minerals Royalties transaction, maintaining that the President, after being informed about the corruption risks associated with the deal, directed the Minister of Finance to return it to Parliament for review.



The former Member of Parliament for Okaikoi South Constituency also cited the recent dismissal of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Adjenim Boateng Adjei, after a report from the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) found him guilty, as enough evidence of President Akufo-Addo’s fight against graft.

He said such scenarios could not be cited during the presidency of John Dramani Mahama, whom he accuses of reassigning some of his appointees to the Presidency despite they being found guilty of corruption.



Nana Akomea believes the due process is often followed by President Akufo-Addo anytime allegations of corruption against any of his appointees are brought before him.



He said the setting up of the Office of Special Prosecutor (OSP) is a major step in the determination by the government to fight corruption in the country.