21
Menu
News

Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP

Video Archive
Wed, 29 Mar 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

InterCity STC Boss, Nana Akomea has disclosed circumstances leading to the death of Kumawu MP, Philip Atta Basoah.

"Just last Friday we got information that he got stroke. Unfortunately he lives alone, so around 9:30am his Driver who was in his house to take him to Parliament wasn't hearing from him so together with some people they broke his door since it was locked and found him almost in coma . . ." he narrated to Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FMs 'kokrokoo' programme Tuesday morning.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu in the Ashanti Region, Philip Atta Basoah is dead.

The NPP MP passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, March 28, reliable sources told Peacefmonline.

He was 53.

The deceased MP was one of the three absentee MPs last Friday during a critical vote to confirm ministerial appointees of President Akufo-Addo.

Hon Basoah was said to have fallen into a coma and was rushed to the hospital. He unfortunately gave up the ghost while plans were underway to fly him out of the country for further medical assistance.

Watch video below:

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Approval of ministers: Suhuyini angry with NDC MPs, party members
I have a problem with Fifi Kwetey’s WhatsApp line-up – Murtala
MP for Kumawu, Philip Basoah is dead
Ablakwa blasts treacherous NDC MPs
Ignore viral traitor MPs list – Mahama to NDC supporters
How Kwasi Kwarteng charged £10,000 a day to work for a fake Korean company
Dr Apaak's letter of 'curses' to ‘traitor’ NDC MPs
Ashaiman swoop: Some soldiers shared viral photos - Military PRO
NPP supporters were bussed to boo Mahama at Damongo - NDC