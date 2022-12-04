Nana Akomea peddled falsehoods about Walewale Watermelon Factory- NDC Communication Officer

Nana Akomea

Source: Lawrence Odoom

The Communication officer of the National Democratic Congress in the Walewale Constituency ,Mr Mashood Issifu Mahama has indicated that the one-district, one-factory (1D1F) initiative under the NPP government has been a total failure failure.

He said, most of the projects they claim they have done were nonexistent



He was reacting Nana Akomea’s claims on Metro TV’s Good morning Ghana concerning the Walewale Watermelon Factory which according to the former director of Communications of NPP has been completed.



He said that "On the 4th of November,2022. Nana Akomea of STC appeared on the Good Morning Ghana show and made a false claim that a factory which sod was cut for on Monday the 19th of December, 2019 and



Has been completed and cocksurely has awarded 300 Ghanaians working in the factory as well as the. starting of production.



"I took it upon myself to visit the site of the factory to put out the facts. And the reality on the ground deflated the lies expressed by Nana Akomea on that faithful.

In fact, there was a video done on the 5th of November,2022 in setting the record straight" He said.



Mr Mashood noted that a lot of the factories under the initiative are not functioning because they were not properly thought through.



He further stated that the it was total embarrassment for Nana Akomea to sit on national television and deceive Ghanaians.



"No wonder the npp ascended to the highest throne of the land with lies, fat promises and deceit"



He says a future NDC government will industrialise Ghana