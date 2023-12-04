Nana Ama Dokua: The incumbent MP crossing from Akuapem North to Okaikwei North

If she wins the 2024 polls, Nana Ama Dokua will make history

Before she made her move to contest an election in another constituency while still the sitting MP for another, there was a similar case of an incumbent MP who had made an attempt to forsake her current constituency to rather contend a seat in another area, and how that had not gone as she planned.

Beyond the fact that in these two cases of the two female Members of Parliament, they are each from the opposite sides of the political divide, they surely had some similarities in common, or not so much.



And that is because the attempt made by the Akuapem North MP, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamha-Adjei, ended in a far better success than that of Sophia Ackuaku of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), whose bold move led to her loss.



By way of her performance, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei won with a total of 341 votes, with her closest contender at Okaikwei North, a former Deputy Chief Executive Officer of MASLOC, Alberta Afia Akoto, polling 228 votes.



Beyond the speculations and doubts as to how well or not she could perform in the election, she came out successful.



But who exactly is Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei?



Below is her profile:



In 2016, Hon. Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei was validly elected as the 1st female as well as the youngest Member of Parliament to have represented the good people of Akuapem North Constituency in Ghana’s Parliament.



Through her hard work, commitment, and dedication to duty, she was re-elected in 2020 to continue serving her constituents as her enviable achievements and records were visible and impactful. In her tenure as a Member of Parliament, Akuapem North has witnessed unprecedented levels of development. These achievements span from education, health, sanitation, roads, infrastructure development, sports and recreation, electrification, social services, and a host of other remarkable areas of human development.



To break down these levels of development are some town-specific projects that have so far ensued in the Akuapem North Constituency under the watch of Hon. Dokua and are at various stages of completion.



Okuapeman SHS (Akropong)



16-unit classroom block



Dormitory Blocks (boys)



Dormitory Blocks (Girls)



Ultra-modern WC



Construction of Inner Roads



Mount Sinai SHS (Akropong)



1. Classroom Block



2. Dormitory Block (boys)



3. Ultra-modern WC toilet



4. 2 storey Dorm (girls)



PSTHS (Larteh)



1. Complete New site facility



2. 3-storey classroom block



3. 2-story dormitory block



Benkum SHS (Larteh)



1. 2 Storey Classroom Block



2. Ultra-modern WC toilet



MEGHIS, Mamfe



1. 2-story classroom block



2. Dormitory Block (Girls)

Mampong Presec (Mampong)



1. 3 Storey Dormitory Block



2. 8 Room Dormitory Block



3. Ultra modern WC



4. 2-storey classroom block



Mangoase SHS (Mangoase)



1. Dormitory Block



2. Ultra-modern WC toilet



3. 6unit classroom block



(JHS & BASIC SCHOOLS)



1. Tutu - 6 Unit Classroom Block



2. Obosomase - 6 Unit Classroom Block (KG)



3. Amanokrom - Classroom Block (KG)



4. Adawso Roman - Classroom Block (KG)



TOWN SPECIFIC PROJECTS



OBOSOMASE:



1. CHPS Compound



2. KG Block



3. Inner Roads



4. Presby School Toilet Facility.



5. Police post



TUTU:



1. Park



2. Renovation of Tutu Market



3. Ultra-modern WC toilet



4. 6 Unit Classroom Block



5. Bypass road



Mampong:



1. Tetteh Quarshie Hospital Inner Roads



2. Ultra-Modern Toilet

3. Assin Bromu Water project



4. Zongo Water Project



5. Tetteh Quarshie Hospital Renovation



6. Construction of Tetteh Quarshie Nursing Training College



7. Renovation of Tetteh Quarshie Cocoa museum



8. Ultra-modern court facility



AMANOKROM



1. 2 Ultra-Modern WC



2. KG block



3. Youth Centre



Asphalting of Bypass



4..police post



LARTEH



1. Larteh Health Clinic Renovation



2. Larteh Junction police post



3. Taxi rank renovation



4. Borehole Water Larteh clinic



5. Ultra-modern WC toilet



6. Larteh Town Roads



MAMFE



1. Mamfe Bypass Road Construction and Asphalting



AKROPONG



1. Ahenbrom and Osaebromu inner roads



2. Renovation of Aboasa Market



3. Ultra-Modern Toilet Facility



4. Patmos road



Refurbishment of market



5. School for the Blind inner roads



6. Akropong Town Asphalting



7. Akropong Health Center Renovation

8. Okuapemman SHS Road



9. Presbyterian College of Education Inner road



10. Ultramodern Court Complex



11. New Municipal Electoral Commission Office



12 New Municipal Assembly Complex



13. Business Resource Centre



LOWER HILLS PROJECTS:



1. Kwamoso Durbar grounds



2. Otwitiri Water System



3. Mampong Nkwanta water project



4. Korkormu Park



5. Adawso Market



6. Obum durbar grounds



7. Akwateakwaso water project



8. Akwateakwaso- tadankro electrification



9. Aboabo school renovation



10. Gbolokofi borehole



11. Gbolokofi market shed



12. Pakro junction borehole



13. Mangoase Ultra-modern toilet



14. Behenase Borehole



15. Mangoase-Tinkong road construction



16. Tinkong Durbar grounds



17. Nyamebekyere borehole



18. Asuoyaa Roads Reshaping



19. Okorase Ultra-modern toilet



20. Pantoase bridge



21. Osabene Road reshaping



22. Mangoase to Tinkong



23. Amanfro to Tinkong

Energy & Rural Electrification



1. Amanokrom



2. Obosomase



3. Tinkong



4. Larteh



5. Tutu



6. Akropong



7. Aboasa



8. Adenya



9. Kwaku Affum



10. Behenase



11. Asra



12. Aboagyena



13. Yaregah



14. Mile 40



15. Powmu



It is worth noting that, during her 40th birthday celebration, she used her personal resources to renovate and expand the Akropong (Daakye) Health Center to a 30-capacity-bed facility. This, she did to show her appreciation to the people of Daakye, Akropong, and Akuapem North as a whole.



On her birthday last year, she was offered a traditional position in her maternal royal house and after extensive consultations, Hon. Dokua agreed and accepted that clarion call. The initial rites towards her installation as Abrewatia were performed on December 1, 2022. After that rite had been performed, Hon. Dokua knew she had traditionally and automatically integrated herself into the traditional system, and serving the people as a Member of Parliament and at the same time taking a traditional role was going to be problematic.



Knowing how the traditional and the chieftaincy system works, she was not convinced that it was ideal for her to serve as a member of parliament and at the same time a member of the traditional political system locally. Convinced that she has contributed wholly and immensely towards the development of the Akuapem North constituency, she knew she was not going to contest again once she took that traditional position. At that same time, she was approached by some key and leading members of the Okai-Koi North constituency, and she heeded gleefully to their call.



Hon. Dokua must be commended for taking such a giant and bold step in her bid to rescue the Okaikwei North seat, which is being occupied by the NDC currently.



Of course, the good people of Okaikwei North equally deserve a better person to lead them. Considering her vast experience as a politician, having served as a 2-term Member of Parliament, Deputy Minister (Information and Trade), connections and how resourceful she is, she is the right person to help the NPP recapture the lost seat.



