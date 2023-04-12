Nana B behaving like an unemployed footsoldier - Henry Akoto drags NPP executive over petition

Henry Osei Akoto has called out Nana B over his comments

The 2020 parliamentary candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Oforikrom constituency, Henry Osei Akoto, has said the National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, is behaving like an unemployed footsoldier.

He stressed that the behaviour of the NPP national executive is laughable and only reflects what he describes as his “empty petition.”



The NPP National Organiser, popularly known as Nana B, recently disclosed that his party is submitting a petition to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service over John Dramani Mahama’s ‘do-or-die’ comments from 2020.



According to him, the action is informed by comments made by the former president, deemed to incite violence, undermine national security and the peace in Ghana.



“Former President, John Mahama, said for the 2020 general elections, it’s boot for boot, and 2024 general elections it’s going to be a do-or-die affair.” he said.



But reacting to this, the NDC stalwart, Henry Osei Akoto, said that Nana B’s comments reflect that of a non-working footsoldier.



“It's laughable that the NPP is calling for the arrest of Mahama. If they know what is good for them and their existence, they should abort that joke of a petition.

“Nana B is behaving like an unemployed footsoldier with his empty petition,” he said in a tweet.



The NDC and the NPP have been going at each in the last few days after the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, told party supporters in Kwahu that his partyu (NPP) will not hand over power to the opposition party.



“NDC party will collapse. If the NDC dares to use threats, Violence and foolishness in the 2024 election we will let them know we have the men. We will show them that we have the men. We have the men![He screamed to emphasize]. It will never happen that we the NPP will stand on a platform to hand over power to the NDC. It will never happen! We will make sure NPP remain in government at all cost,” he said.



A number of NDC members and leaders have since called out the minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Abetifi, calling on the police to have him arrested for the comments.





