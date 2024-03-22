Nana B inaugurates Oti Regional NPP campaign team

Some NPP supporters

Source: GNA

Henry Nana Boakye, the National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has inaugurated the Oti Regional Campaign Team for the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

He was hopeful that the team would grant the NPP a resounding victory in the December 7, polls.



Nana Boakye admonished the team to work with the various constituency and polling station executives to ensure a high turnout for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and all the nine parliamentary candidates in the region for the December polls.



He tasked the team to resolve all internal challenges that resulted from the parliamentary primaries for victory for the NPP.



Smith Danquah Buttey, First Vice Chairman, urged members of the campaign team to avail themselves for the specific jobs that would be assigned to them so that the party could win its targeted seats in the parliamentary elections.

He touched on the unprecedented achievements of President Nana Akufo-Addo and urged the campaign team to build on the feats to deliver victory for the party.



Felix Ade, the Oti Regional Organiser, on behalf of the team, pledged to work hard to deliver over five seats in the region to the party.



He said the huge turnout during the last limited registration exercise organised by Electoral Commission (EC) was an indication of the region’s readiness in ensuring that the party won the 2024 general election.