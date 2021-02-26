Nana Baadu JHS to get a three-unit classroom block

DCE for Afram Plains North, Samuel Kena said the Assembly is happy to replace the old building

Sod has been cut for work to commence on the construction of a three- Unit classroom block for Nana Baadu Junior High School at Donkorkrom in the Kwahu Afram Plains North District of the Eastern Region.

The project being funded by the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) at the cost of GH¢2,000,000.00 will have facilities for an office, storeroom and an ICT centre when completed.



Speaking at the ceremony, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Afram Plains North, Mr. Samuel Kena, said the Assembly found it imperative to build a new block for the school to replace an old one, that was dilapidated.



He appealed to parents to send their children to school to justify the huge government investments to boost education in the district.

Mr. Kena said the contractor had promised to complete the project within six months.



Mr. Robert Andah Monney, the District Director of Education, advised the school children to study hard to enable them pass their examinations.



He thanked the government and District Assembly for the support to advance education in the area and pleaded with the assembly to continue to extend the gesture to other deprived school, especially the school on the island.