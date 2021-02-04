Nana Bosoma market observes coronavirus protocols

The Sunyani Municipal Assembly has formed a COVID-19 Tax Force with a mandate to enforce compliance

Market women at the Nana Bosoma Market in Sunyani observe COVID-19 protocols while they go on with their normal businesses.



Nana Bosoma Market is opened to traders across the region and beyond on every Wednesday to undertake various trade and businesses activities; from the selling of foodstuffs, second-hand clothes and various footwears.



A visit to the market by GhanaWeb's Regional Correspondence revealed that almost all traders were in their nose masks. This was in accordance with measures put forth by the Municipal Assembly to ensure strict compliance of traders at the market.



The Sunyani Municipal Assembly has formed a COVID-19 Tax Force with a mandate to enforce the wearing of nose masks and arrest those without nose masks. This team is made up of the Police, Military, Fire Service, Immigration and the Prison Service.



At the market, a number of the tax force, mainly the Police, were seen at the various entrance to the market to enforce these protocols. Few of these Police personnel were seen with canes.

A member of this tax force who spoke on condition of anonymity stated that the tax force was deployed to enforce strict adherence of COVID-19 protocols as outlined by the assembly. He disclosed the tax force had to use canes to caution traders who were without nose masks last week at the market and that has been a major reason why traders have been in nose masks today.



Madam Ama Frema, a footwear seller said that she had to run to get a nose mask last week when she saw the tax force. Today, I couldn't have forgotten my nose masks due to the incident of last week, Madam Frema recounted.



Mrs Grace Tuffour, a second-hand cloth seller said that she has always been in her nose mask ever since Ghana recorded its first case of COVID-19. She called on her colleagues to always wear their nose masks to protect themselves and their loved ones from this dangerous virus.



Mr Alex Kwasi Sarpong, a nose mask dealer, made it known that he makes a lot of sales in his nose masks business on Wednesdays as a result of high demand from traders, drivers and the public who wish to be at the market. Mr Sarpong sells a box of nose mask at Gh?30. This box contains fifty pieces of disposal nose masks.