Nana Damoah was not sacked from Energy Ministry - Investigations reveal

Contrary to reports that he was terminated, Nana Damoah's contract with the Energy Ministry expired

Contrary to a story doing the rounds on various online platforms that Nana Kofi Damoah was sacked as Head of Communications of the Ministry of Energy, it has emerged that this is not the case.

Painstaking investigations into this matter reveal that Mr. Damoah was engaged by the Petroleum Commission as a Communications Specialist in 2017 and seconded to the Ministry as Head of Communications.



Subsequent to this, in a letter sighted dated 15th February 2021 to the CEO of the Petroleum Commission, the Chief Director of the Ministry, Mr. Lawrence Apaalse, indicated that Mr. Damoah's secondment had come to an end, following which he was being released back to the Petroleum Commission. Checks reveal that Mr. Damoah currently is back at post at the Petroleum Commission.



Again on the suggestions of financial malfeasance by Mr. Damoah, it has come to light that on 25th February 2021, the Chief Director, in a memo to Mr. Damoah, clarified that there was no query on any audit issues or commitments as confirmed by the Ministry's Finance Directorate.



Both pieces of correspondence are exhibited and clearly debunk these assertions which falsely seek to draw in the incumbent Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh and his predecessor, Mr. Boakye Agyarko.









