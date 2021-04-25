Nana Dr. Appiagyei Dankawoso urges leaders to maintain high level of integrity in their field of work

Nana Dr. Appiagyei Dankawoso I, President of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce & Industry

The Immediate Past President of the National Chamber of Commerce Nana Dr. Appiagyei Dankawoso has appealed to persons in leadership positions to maintain high level of integrity in their work.

This he says will not only impact positively on the lives of Ghanaians but add value to themselves.



Nana Dr. Appiagyei Dankawoso said this at his investiture as President General of the 32nd West African Nobles Forum in Accra.



Twelve distinguished individuals who excelled in their fields were honoured together with 3 members of the forum aged 70 and above.



The list includes the acting Controller and Accountant General, Kwasi Kwaning Bosompem and CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Center Yoofi Grant among others.



The occasion was also used to confer the powers of President General of the West Africa Nobles Forumon on Nana Dr. Dankawoso.

He takes over from a retired Appeals Court Judge, Justice Isaac Duose.



Nana Dr. Dankawoso said integrity has been his hallmark in all positions he has held, and advised others to do same.



The acting Controller and Accountant General, Kwasi Kwaning Bosompem expressed gratitude for the gesture.



The West Africa Nobles Forum is a group of eminent West Africans, who identify deserving business leaders in the sub-region each year and present them with awards.



The nominations are guided by the criteria of corporate governance, integrity and exemplary leadership qualities displayed by these business leaders.