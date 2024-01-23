Nana Kodie's philanthropic efforts in Kibi have not gone unnoticed - Dadaba Foundation

Dadaba Foundation during one of its philanthropic exercises

In a world where kindness and compassion are often overshadowed by self-interest, it is truly inspiring to see individuals who go above and beyond to make a difference in the lives of others.

One such remarkable individual is Oseadeeyo Nana Kumi Kodie, the CEO of Dadaba Foundation.



Dadaba Foundation is a non-profit organization that focuses on empowering widows and orphans in the town of Kibi.



Led by Oseadeeyo Nana Kumi Kodie, this foundation has become a beacon of hope for those who have lost their loved ones and find in vulnerable situations.



What sets Dadaba Foundation apart is not only its commitment providing financial support but also its dedication to empowering these individuals to become self-sufficient through various programs and initiatives, the foundation ensures that widows and orphans equipped with the skills and resources necessary to rebuild their lives.

The impact of Dadaba Foundation work is best seen in the lives it touches. Widows who were once struggling to make ends meet are now running successful businesses, thanks to the microfinance support provided by the foundation. Orphans who were left without proper education are now receiving quality schooling and vocational training opportunities, ensuring a brighter future for them.



Oseadeeyo Nana Kumi Kodie's philanthropic efforts in Kibi have not gone unnoticed. His dedication and unwavering commitment to improving the lives of widows and orphans have earned him the respect and admiration of the community. Through his leadership, Dadaba Foundation has been able to create a ripple effect of positive change, inspiring others to come forward and lend a helping hand to those in need.



It is important to recognize the significance of organizations like Dadaba Foundation. In a society that often overlooks the struggles faced by widows and orphans, this foundation serves as a reminder that everyone deserves a chance at a better life. By supporting and contributing to such causes, we not only uplift those in need but also foster a sense of empathy and unity within our communities.



We applaud Oseadeeyo Nana Kumi Kodie and the entire Dadaba Foundation team for their tireless efforts in making a difference. Their work serves as an inspiration to us all. Let us join hands and support organizations like Dadaba Foundation, as together, we can create a more compassionate and inclusive society.