Nana Kojo Toku projected to retain his chairmanship position in Western Region

National Democratic Congress(NDC) flag

Source: Kweku Dallah, Contributor

A survey conducted by Researchers Without Border has tipped Nana Kojo Toku, the Incumbent Western Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to retain his position in the upcoming regional elections of the party.

The survey, which was conducted in 17 constituencies of the Western Region in September this year, explored the voting preferences of party delegates and concluded that most delegates preferred candidates with a wealthy social background, while ethnicity or gender matters were relatively not considered.



According to the survey, Nana Toku, an astute businessman, was the leading candidate for the chairmanship position in the Takoradi Constituency.



These were contained in a statement issued and signed by Mr. Jappah Assuah, lead Researcher, Researchers Without Border, and copied to the media in Takoradi.



The statement said in the contested constituencies, candidates with good contacts with the chief were preferred.



The intelligence-driven survey used both oral and written questionnaires, which mainly centred on the biographical characteristics of Nana Toku and Alhaji Gibril, who were the two main contenders for the Chairmanship position.



It also used benchmarks, bushfire polls, and tracking approaches to gauge interest in a candidate's office bid, the success of his or her messaging, and weekly standing.

There were questions relating to the delegates voting preferences and the characteristics aspiring candidates should possess.



"Everybody was talking about the fact that the sort of contribution that Nana Kojo Toku has single handed resourced the region and made the NDC attractive," the statement said



"When asked about his contender, little is known of him. There is a call that put him behind because he is under-resourced, old, and not reliable to execute the agenda for 2024 for the NDC to recapture power from the Ruling Government", it added.



When asked about the resources and the strategies, the delegates answered that through Nana Toku, the NDC was able to regain and maintain all lost seats.



In the seven Wassa constituencies, Nana Toku is said to be 93 percent accepted to lead the NDC in the Region considering his unification drive as the then Prestea Hunivalley Chairman.



The statement said that the executives in the host constituency of Alhaji Gibril were tight lip in the area of who had the nod.

However, proven intelligence put Nana Toku at the top of the table, considering his working relationship with the various executives.



In Kwesiminstim and the Ahanta West constituencies, the survey established that there was 80 percent surety for Nana Kojo Toku to retain his position as the Regional Chairman of the party.



The delegates in Ahanta specifically alluded to the hard work of Nana Toku to capture the seat from the late Aboagye and the fact that he was able to listen to them to market Dr.Okumi Andoh.



The Effia and Essikado-Ketan constituencies were 80 and 86 percent, respectively, behind the incumbent with the reason that Nana Toku was already resourced and would not come in to amass wealth.