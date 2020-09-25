Nana Konadu picks running mate

Peter Tennyson Nana Kwame Asamoah. Photo credit: Daily Graphic

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, is expected to announce a Supply Chain and Warehousing expert, Peter Tennyson Nana Kwame Asamoah, as her running mate for the December 7 polls.

State-owned Daily Graphic newspaper reports that a source close to the NDP has disclosed that Mr Asamoah was chosen because of his vast experience in governance and development issues.



“The source said he would be introduced at the Teachers Hall in Accra tomorrow [Saturday, September 25 2020],” the paper reported.



Mr Asamaoh worked with OLAM (GH) Limited as a cashier, from 2000 to 2002, where he was responsible for the cash and bank transactions.



He became the Assistant Export Coordinator at the Watanmal/Primex Ghana Limited in Tema from January to December 2006, where he was in charge of co-coordinating with shipping lines for smooth export.



The NDP’s expected running mate also became the Supply Chain Assistant at Nestle Ghana Limited from 2008 to 2009, where he provided administrative support in the organisation of operational buying and sourcing and managed all vendors of the company who were in good standing.



He also managed all aspects of procurement to pay aspects of the company, participated in the supply chain project and provided support and back up to the supply chain team.

Mr Asamoah has been the Warehouse Supervisor from 2009 to date and has been managing the supply chain activity of the company and manages the raw materials warehouse and the warehouse staff.



He ensures that the range of suppliers meet customer needs, as well as manages supplier contact and monitors supplier performance, together with ensuring that there is adequate supply to the production section for smooth operation.



He has also been responsible for the in-bound logistics, ware, production and outbound logistics as well as scheduling and managing the company’s fleet.



Background



Mr Asamoah holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science with Philosophy from the University of Ghana, Legon.



He is an old student of Pope John Seminary Secondary School where he did his Advanced Level and St. Mary’s Seminary Secondary School where he had his Ordinary Level education.