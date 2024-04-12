Nana Kwame Bediako receives blessings from Chief Imam

Source: The New Force

Nana Kwame Bediako, leader of the emerging political movement, The New Force, is making waves in Ghanaian politics with a bold vision for change. On the significant day of Eid, Bediako made a notable gesture by paying a courtesy visit to the National Chief Imam at his private residence in Fadama, Accra.

Symbolizing a significant intersection of politics and religion, the meeting highlighted Bediako's commitment to engaging with diverse communities and in addition highlighted his long-standing friendship with the Chief Imam and years of demonstrable commitment coupled with a strong and underlying interest in the social development of the communities.



In a show of empathy and respect, at the beginning of the meeting, the leader of The New Force movement expressed his condolences to the Chief Imam on the passing of his wife.



In what has over the past decade come to be expected of the leader of the movement, he demonstrated his commitment to philanthropy by making a substantial donation to the Imam and his community. This gesture underscored Bediako's belief in the importance of social responsibility and community empowerment as foundational principles of his political movement.



In a pivotal moment, Bediako revealed his intention to run for the presidency of Ghana, seeking the Imam's blessings and prayers as he embarks on this transformative journey to address the country's challenges.

In response, the Chief Imam offered his prayers and blessings, endorsing Bediako's aspirations for leadership and expressing hope for positive change under his guidance.



Nana Kwame Bediako's visit to the Chief Imam marks a pivotal moment in Ghanaian politics, signaling the emergence of a new force that seeks to challenge the status quo and bring about meaningful change. With the support of religious leaders and communities across the nation, Bediako and the New Force are poised to reshape the political landscape of Ghana and inspire similar movements across Africa.







