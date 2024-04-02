Nana Kwame Bediako visits Sefwi Wiawso as part of 'listening tour'

Nana Kwame Bediako

As part of his listening tour, Nana Kwame Bediako, the leader of the New Force, made a stop at the capital of the Western North Region, Sefwi Wiawso.

His visit aimed to ramp up support for his presidential bid commenced with an engagement with Katakyie Kwasi Bumangama II, the paramount chief of the Sefwi Wiaso Traditional Council.



During their meeting, Katakyie commended Nana Kwame Bediako's broad vision and urged him to utilize it for the betterment of the nation if he were to secure victory in the upcoming elections.



"The mindset you possess is broad and you can use it to help everybody," Nana remarked.



On his part, Nana Kwame Bediako addressed the issue of wealth disparity in the country, noting, "I have realized that we have a lot of money in this country but we are still poor which I don't understand, is it that only the Westerners have the common sense to come and support us? No, we will not allow it,” he stated.

In addition to engaging with traditional leaders, Nana Kwame Bediako visited institutions such as the Sefwi Wiaso College of Education.



During his visit, he reassured educators and students of his commitment to providing quality education should he assume office.



