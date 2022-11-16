Nana Kwasi still retained as regional chairman of the NDC, calls for unity

Augustus Andrews Nana Kwasi retained his seat as the Ashanti Regional Chairman

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

After facing a tough time from three solid contenders in his quest to retain the seat, Augustus Andrews Nana Kwasi has still emerged as the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the opposition NDC.



The incumbent regional chairman, Nana Kwasi who secured 637 votes scored against his contenders like Evans Amankwah who also had 572 votes, Yaw Owusu Obimpeh 137 votes, and Enoch Amoako Nsiah 4 votes.



After being declared winner, Augustus Andrews Nana Kwasi thanked delegates for the trust reposed in him and called for unity.



Reiterating his commitment to making sure the party gains power in 2024, the re-elected chairman urged members to dissolve the various camps and fight in unity to secure power in 2024.



"No particular person won, and nobody lost. We've all won it together. Now that we've won, let's dissolve all camps like camps A, B, C, etc, and get united.



Fighting in unity is the only means through which we can retrieve power from this incompetent NPP government with ease," he said.



1422 out of 1354 delegates cast their votes on Sunday. The regional election which was initially characterized by a lot of interruptions started late around 2:20 pm, and as a result, ended around 10:41 pm.







Meanwhile, the final results of the election were stated as follows:



ZONGO CAUCUS:



Tijana Abdul Mummin 282



Osman Naziru Hamza 631 (Winner)



Sumaila Amin 334



Omar Farouk Gado 53

DEPUTY TREASURER:



Prince Atta 729 (Winner)



Bamba Adam 334



Hajara Mohammed 288



TREASURER:



Hopeson Kwaku 669



Marvin Philip Norman 680 (Winner)



DEPUTY COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER:



Amo Kamel 869(Winner)



Bernard Kusi Poku 188



Patrick Attua 295







COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER:



Alex Kwaku Asafo Agyei 443

Abass Nurudeen 909 (Winner)



DEPUTY ORGANISER:



Bashiru Amissa Dombiri 353 (Winner)



Seidu Alhaji 101



Abban Bilson Yeboah 232



Acquah Kwabena 183



Anyas Ibrahim 126



Robert Owusu 169



Isaac Ofori 115



Joe Tetteh 72



ORGANISER:



Justice Alpha Haroun Ahmed 70



Nana Asare Bediako 489



Yaw Isham Alhassan 791 (Winner)

DEPUTY SECRETARY:



Peter Aboagye 65



Joshua Kwame Fuga 248



Daniel Baah Acheamfour 415 (Winner)



Sadiq Abubakr 217



Alice Anthony 407



SECRETARY:



Mathew Kojo Njokone 384



Dr. Frank Amoakohene 749 (Winner)



Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi 219



VICE CHAIRMAN:



Alhaji Saliu Musah 240 (Winner)



Nana Prempeh Amankwah 70



Captain John Kwame Jabiri 584(Winner)

Prof. Dacosta Aboagye 78



Abdulla Omar 213



James Kwaku Mpebe 14



Alhaji Sani Abdullai 112



Kwaku Afrifa Yamoah Ponko 15



Kwaku Boateng Jackson 19



CHAIRMAN



Augustus Andrews Nana Kwasi 637(Winner)



Evans Amankwah 572



Enoch Amoako Nsiah 4



Yaw Owusu Obimpeh 137