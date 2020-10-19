Nana Obekese Ampah pays courtesy call on Bahamas Ambassador

Apostle Evan Ahmed Nyarkoh, H.E Amb. Sidney Collie, Nana Obokese Ampah I

Source: Abena Pomaa, Contributor

Nana Obekese Ampah I, Apagyahen of the Asebu Kingdom and Founder of the Obekese University of Excellence in Ghana has paid a courtesy call to His Excellency Sidney Collie, Ambassador of The Bahamas to the United States of America and Permanent Representative of The Bahamas to the OAS at Washington D. C in the United States of America.

Nana Obekese shared his wealth of knowledge on the history of Africa and Ghana, particularly focusing on the Kemetic culture, heritage and resilience of the Asebu Kingdom and his motivation to provide tertiary education with an Afrocentric foundation to the people of Ghana, Africa and the African Diaspora.



Nana Obekese Ampah I, emphasized that, “it is important to educate Ghanaians in Ghanaian culture and education, we must teach our philosophies and heritage to the next generation”.



The Obekese University of Excellence, was officially launched in May 2020, the University will provide a comprehensive, academic and integrated African centered approach to education. The African centered education based on the concept of Ubuntu, ‘I am – Because We Are’ and the Asodzi curriculum that will teach all students the value of ‘responsibility, duty and obligation’.

Further discussions included potential investment and educational collaborations between The Bahamas and Ghana.



Ambassador Collie was appointed to serve as an Executive Board Member of the Obekese University of Excellence and has been invited to attend the Official Ground Breaking Ceremony in Ghana under the patronage of H.E Nana Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana and Okatakyi Professor Amanfi VII, Omanhen of the Asebu Kingdom.



Nana Obekese also presented H.E Collie with a sash and bowtie specially made by the natives of Ghana. Nana was accompanied on the visit by Apostle Evan Ahmed Nyarko, General Overseer of Christ Dynamic Pan African Ministry.

Source: Abena Pomaa, Contributor