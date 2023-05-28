Nana Opeabre Awua Asiedu reinstated as Benkumhene of Suhum

Nana Opeabre Awauh Asiedu has been reinstituted as the Benkumhene

The Benkumhene of Suhum Traditional area in the Eastern Region, Nana Opeabre Awuah Asiedu who was destooled on February 5, 2023 by the Chief of Suhum, has been reinstated after he showed remorse and pleaded to the chief for forgiveness.

Nana Opeabre Awuah Asiedu was destooled by the Paramount Chief of Suhum, Osaberima Ayeh Kofi, for undermining his authority.



Nana Awuah Asiedu was accused of issuing comments that were found to be disrespectful and undermining the authority of the Paramount Chief.



The said comments were published on social media in September last year.



He was then told to retract his remarks, apologize to the Chief, and sacrifice lambs and schnapps to clean the stool.



At the restoration ceremony held over the weekend, Chief of Suhum Osabarima Ayeh Kofi followed customary procedure to reinstate the destooled Benkumhene after expressing remorse and apologising to the traditional authority.

The Chief further advised him to submit himself to serve the stool in truth and with dignity.



The decision to restore Nana Awuah Asiedu to his stool was supported by the Queen Mother of Suhum Nana Arko Bensua.



She called called for unity among the traditional leaders to drive development.



Nana Opeabre Awuah Asiedu on his part thanked the Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin and the Chief of Suhum Osabarima Ayeh Kofi for accepting his plea and granting him the opportunity to be reinstated as the Benkum Chief of Suhum traditional area.



He pledged to offer his continued support in serving the traditional area for development in the Suhum community.