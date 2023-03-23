1
Menu
News

Nana Oye Bampoe files nomination to contest NDC primaries in Adentan

35366757 Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, former Gender Minister

Thu, 23 Mar 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

A former Gender Minister under the erstwhile Mahama-led administration, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, has filed her nomination to contest the upcoming opposition National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) primaries.

The former minister, who is also a Human rights lawyer, filed her nomination to contest in the primaries for the Adentan seat, on Tuesday, 21 March 2023.

Addressing the media, the former Minister, promised infrastructural development and jobs for the youth of the Adentan constituency when given the nod in the primaries and subsequently becomes MP.

According to her, as a woman, she can better understand the predicament of the people, and will make women her priority by instituting measures and projects that will aid their empowerment.

She further promised to put up a market for the Adentan constituency, similar to the Madina market.

The former Gender Minister, will be attempting to lead the NDC in the Adentan Constituency for the second time after her first attempt in 2019.

She, however, lost to the current Member of Parliament (MP), Mohammed Adamu Ramadan.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo has done 300% better than Mills-Mahama – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
I will make Akufo-Addo’s life after office a living hell - Barker-Vormawor swears
MPs were paid 'appearance fee' to follow Bawumia to Akwasidae – Alan camp alleges
Kwabena Agyapong slams LGBTQI+ members
Ashanti Region NDC petitioned to call Muntaka Mubarak to order, suspend him
Angry youth lure, beat up alleged gay prophet in Somanya
Kwaku Yeboah 'warns' Chris Hughton over absence of GFA bigwigs at unveiling
Watch how Thomas Partey arrived in Black Stars camp ahead of Angola games
Akufo-Addo lauds seven Voltarians for their outstanding contribution to Ghana
Akufo-Addo swears in three new Electoral Commissioners
Related Articles: