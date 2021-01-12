‘Nana macho’ has resurrected revolutionary spirit in NDC – Asiedu Nketia

Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress has said that the party’s grassroots and leadership have been strengthened by the intimidating tactics of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his administration.

Referring to President Akufo-Addo as ‘Nana Macho’, Asiedu Nketia said there was a plan by the president to instil fear in the membership of the NDC and create divisions in the party.



These supposed tactics have, however, backfired as the party has become more united and resolved to resist any attack on it by the government.



Speaking in an interview with Accra FM, Asiedu Nketia said that the ‘bravery’ exhibited by the NDC MPs when the chamber of parliament was invaded by armed soldiers is an indication of their readiness not to be cowed by the government.



“The intimidating tactics of Akufo-Addo has helped the NDC to become more energized. When you use fear to groom children, you have two possible extreme outcomes. You either produce kids who are very timid or very radical and hardened. When you use intimidation run an organization, you may get order but not discipline. That is being manifested in the NPP. Nana Addo has helped radicalized the NDC members”.

“When he brought the soldiers to Parliament, did you see the NDC MPs running away? That is what you get from extreme intimidation. If things don’t change and we go forward, we are working very dangerous path. From this stage the next level is terrorism. If he doesn’t change and continue to say Nana Macho, I will do whatever I want, from here what will happen will be dangerous,” he asserted.



Asiedu Nketia remarked that the victory chalked by the party in the election of the Speaker of Parliament will help control the party’s agitated supporters who are fed up with the intimidations from the NPP.



“The party has risen. The revolution spirit has come back thanks to the intimidating tactics by the NPP. We are finding it difficult to control their impatience. The victory in Parliament will help control and manage the supporters”.