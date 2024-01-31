Nandom NPP youth organizer threatens to sue party chair over false NDC tag

NPP chairman for Nandom Constituency, Simon Kunnbeyandaar

Source: Ilyaas Al-Hasan

Simon Kunnbeyandaar, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Chairperson for Nandom Constituency in the Upper West Region is likely to come face-to-face with a legal action to contend with after allegedly tagging his youth organizer as a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The threat was contained in a letter addressed to the Chairman dated January 29, 2024, and copied to the party's regional chair as well as the General-Secretary of the party by the Constituency Youth Organizer, Patrick Napkenaah.



According to Patrick Napkenaah, he came across a video recording of Chairman Simon during the acclamation of the Member of Parliament for Nandom where he allegedly told the gathering that he, the youth organizer, was an NDC member and not of the elephant family.



He described the comments by the chairman as "distasteful" and one that is calculated to create disaffection for him which could damage his political future.



He wondered why none of the officials of the party present at the occasion failed to call the Chairman to order for the unfortunate utterances.



He has given the chairman seven days to retract and apologize for his comments or prepare to meet him in court, describing the comments as unfounded with no iota of truth as he has never been an NDC member, campaigned, or voted for the party.

Below is the full letter:



Dear Sir,



Rejection of the tag of NDC on my person by the constituency chairman:



I have sighted a video on various social media platforms in which Mr. Simon Kuubeyandaar, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman of the Nandom Constituency labelled me Mr. Patrick Nakpenaah as a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Speaking during the acclamation of the Parliamentary Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and in front of several party sympathizers including National, Regional, Constituency, and Polling Station Executives of our great party, the Constituency Chairman accused me of being an NDC member.

I find this very unfortunate and more especially when none of the regional executives present did not cautioned the chairman over his reckless comment.



I wish to state that I have never been a member of the NDC and neither have I ever campaigned or voted for the NDC.



It is important to state that I was the campaign manager for the NPP Parliamentary Candidate (PC) in the 2016 and 2020 general elections.



I am still the Constituency Youth Organizer of the NPP and do not know at what time I ceased to be a member of the party.



Is it the case that anyone who falls out with the Member of Parliament ceases to be a member of the party?

It is public knowledge that I played a critical role in the 2016 and 2020 general elections and have made huge investments in the party within the Constituency.



In any case, one would have thought that following the embarrassing show during the recent vetting incident and the subsequent disqualification of Mr. Alois Mohl, the Constituency Executives, and the party hierarchy would have made efforts to build bridges and reconcile feuding factions in order to "Break the Eight" but it is obvious they are looking the other way.



It is not surprising that Polling Station Executives (PSEs) associated with me were denied a "T&T" of Ghc500.



I find the comments of the Chairman and some party leaders very distasteful and an attempt to further cause disaffection within the NPP in the Nandom Constituency.



It is evident that this is another grand scheme by some faceless individuals to cripple my political ambitions.

That said, I have instructed my lawyer to commence legal actions against the Constituency Chairman if the following reliefs are not met:



Reliefs:



That you formally write a letter within the next 7 days to unconditionally retract and apologize to me for your comments.



That you cease forthwith your calculated attempts against me.