Nanglayoo chief appeals for police station

Chief of Nanglayoo, Torgui Nii Mawuli Dzidzienyo I

The Chief of Nanglayoo, Torgui Nii Mawuli Dzidzienyo I, has appealed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to provide the town with a police station to ensure safety of the residents and prevent criminal activities.

Nanglayoo is a town near Dawhenya-Prampram in the Grater Accra Region.



According to Torgui Dzidzienyo I, the police station has become necessary following recent armed robbery attacks on residents, making them live in fear of their lives and property.



"We need to have some security in the area which is fast developing and has become a target for armed robbers who attack residents every now and then, "he told the Ghanaian Times.



The Chief who was recently enstooled by the Prampram Traditional Authority, said they had begun steps to ensure the police station was situated in the town as the chiefs had donated a parcel of land for the purpose and approached the Police Divisional Command for directives.



He appealed to the government to assist them to have a suitable police station and personnel that would help curb crime in the area.

Building a police station, by the authorities, he said, was his first priority since he was enstooled in November last year, aside other amenities such as hospital, a market and schools that had been earmarked.



"Security is paramount though we lack other amenities that I would subsequently appeal to the government to assist in the provision of same," he explained.



He also pledged that, together with other chiefs, he would bring the youth together and engage them in decent employment activities as well as provide them access to education.



"That would also go a long way to avoid criminal activities usually perpetrated by the youth in a bid to make ends meet," he stated.



Within five years and with the support of the District Assembly, he said he expected that the youth would be gainfully employed to become very useful to society while amenities, including the police station, school, market and hospital, would have been provided.