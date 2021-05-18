Napo lied over renegotiated power agreements – Bawa

Energy Minister, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh

Source: 3news

Bongo lawmaker Edward Bawa has said Energy Minister Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh did not give a true account of the energy situation in his claims over the renegotiated Power Purchasing Agreements (PPAs).

Dr Opoku Prempeh had said the Akufo-Addo administration has made substantial savings in the energy sector. He said the savings were made on deferment of three PPAs.



“We have made savings on deferment of 3 PPAs amounting to $1.426bn since 2019 amounting to $475.50m per deferred PPA,” he said.



“The total saving was sufficient to build 62 stadia the size of Tamale Stadium”, he said at a press conference on the theme ‘Delivery Reliable and Affordable Power’ in Accra on Sunday, May 16.



The Manhyia South lawmaker further announced that the government has approved the Energy Sector Recovery Programme (ESRP), which is being implemented to bring about long-term financial sustainability of the sector.



“We are fully committed to release funds as has been done since 2017 to improve liquidity of the value chain.

“These measures are part of the Akufo Addo led government’s broader strategy to ensure long term financial sustainability in Ghana’s power sector”.



Reacting to these comments in a Facebook post, Mr Edward Bawah said “Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, I challenge u to publish all the 40 PPAs you claimed have been cancelled and the 3 renegotiated PPAs from Take or Pay to Take and Pay.



"These lies must stop.”



