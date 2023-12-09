Narcotics Control Commission intercepts truck loaded with cannabis

File photo

Source: GNA

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has intercepted a truck loaded with 180 sacks of substances suspected to be cannabis at Dodi, near Akosombo in the Eastern Region.

The seizure took place on Saturday, December 2, 2023, following an intelligence-led operation during which the truck was found abandoned in a nearby bush.



A statement issued and signed by Nana Nkwanta Bisa of the Public Affairs Department, NACOC, copied to Ghana News Agency said a search on the truck led to the discovery of 180 sacks of the substance concealed in poultry feed.

The truck with the exhibits was in the custody of the Commission, pending further investigations.



No suspect was arrested in connection with the seizure, the statement said.