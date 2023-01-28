Nasco Feeding Minds launches ICT centre in Bole District

The program launch took place at the Mempeasem cluster of Schools in Bole town

Nasco Feeding Minds, a Non-Governmental Organization located in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah region, has extended its Information and Communication Technology (ICT) literacy program to the Bole district.

The program launch took place at the Mempeasem cluster of Schools in Bole town.



Banasco Siedu Nuhu, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO of the organization together with the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bole, Madam Veronica Alele Heming and donors of the foundation were at Mempeasem to launch the operation of the literacy program which will afford student’s in the cluster of schools at Mepeaseam with ICT training.



The DCE for Bole, Veronica Alele Heming, was full of praise for Nasco Feeding Minds coming to the community's aid and asking for more for her constituents.



Veronica Alele Heming admonished the students to take their education very serious to be future leaders.

Also, the President of Nasco Feeding Minds, Banasco Siedu Nuhu, said this is the first time his outfit is bringing such a project to Bole District and tasked the students to use the facility to the benefit of impacting ICT literacy because their future depends on it.



In attendance was the Assemblyman for Mempeasem electoral area, Shiraz Deen.



He recounted the memories of Mr. Banasco Siedu Nuhu back at Tamale secondary school and how it has paid off presently for his electoral area to get assistance from Banasco Siedu Nuhu with a fully furnish lab to promote literacy in ICT.



He also asked Nasco feeding minds to extend the gesture to other parts of the Bole district.