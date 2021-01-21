Nat’l Peace Council to hold ‘healing dialogue’ for country

Board Chair of the NPC, Rev Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi

The National Peace Council (NPC) has disclosed plans to hold a “healing” programme for the country.

The healing programme is intended to bring together all political parties especially the major ones, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), to dialogue and smoothen out differences that may have arisen from the December polls.



This, the NPC believes, will lead to the country’s healing.



Speaking on the sidelines of a Post 7 December 2020 Election Reflection Session organised by the council on Thursday, 21 January 2021 in Accra, Board Chair of the NPC, Rev Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi told Class news that although the December 7 polls was peaceful, the NPC is working behind the scenes to ensure that the grievances between the two leading parties are resolved.



The NPC Chair said: “It was good, we’ve had a few isolated cases that does not mean that everything is bad. I think generally, the whole election was peaceful. We’re dealing with the aftermath and we’re still working on all of those things.



“There has been a lot of behind the scene consultations even though nobody sees the Peace Council saying anything and sometimes we even don’t talk to the press because we’re doing a lot of things behind the scenes, and as we’ve said the work cannot be done by one person.”

The NPC Chair further noted that the council is working with all its partners to achieve results.



“So we’re looking at what the Council can do. We’re using all our partners to come along with us, we’ve used the diplomatic corps, we’ve used the UN, the Commonwealth.



“We’ve worked with all of them and all of them are behind us in doing all kinds of background work to ensure that at the end of the day, this whole issue is settled.”



The NPC chair also stated that: “We already have a plan for a national healing dialogue after this whole court case is over. We think that there is a need for that kind of thing, where we can bring all the parties together, all the players together, let’s look at our country, and heal the country.



“So we have that plan there, but we put a hold on it because of all these court cases, we want to see how it will turn out and then we’ll roll out those programmes to bring healing to our country.”

The NPC chair was optimistic that both the NDC and the NPP will have their grievances resolved by the end of February and urged all parties involved to be patient.



“Once judgement is given, it has been given, we’ve seen it in the past, you may not be happy with it but that’s the decision of the court, for now we advise everybody to be patient and allow the processes to go through.



“End of February, the country should be healing.”