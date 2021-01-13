National Ambulance trains frontline health workers

National Ambulance Service

The National Ambulance Service (NAS) has initiated Psychoeducational training for Professionals and Emergency Medical Technicians to facilitate their duties as frontline health workers.

The training was to enhance the psychological and mental health of the frontline workers who operated in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and encourage them to perform their duties with ease and a sound mind.



The National Ambulance Service organized the training in partnership with PsyKForum a Non-Governmental Organization.



Professor Ahmed Nuhu Zakariah, NAS Chief Executive Officer commended the frontline workers who put their life on the line towards saving the life of people who were infected with COVID-19.



He encouraged health workers and other allied service providers to continue with the enthusiasm and commitment they had exhibited since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Prof Zakariah said even though it was not safe for the paramedics to vacate their homes to attend to patients at crucial times however they did it for the love and commitment towards the job.

He advised the workers not to concentrate so much on monetary compensation but instead focus on other benefits that the job offers adding, “in life, it is not all the time that everything is focused on monetary, some rewards were much even beneficial than the monetary consideration”.



Prof. Zakariah admitted that COVID-19 was not over and was hopeful that the vaccines would arrive soon to curb the situation but until then the paramedics must continue with their diligent work selflessly.



Madam Vivian Nana Ama Aubyn, Board Member of PsyKForum said the purpose of the training was to support the frontline workers, persons with disabilities and also to sensitize the public.



She stated that the psychoeducation would aid the workers to analysis their psychological and mental health in a positive way.



She said COVID-19 has exposed health workers and their families to an unprecedented level of risk, such as the threat of infection, physical violence, workover load, stress, and burnout and sadly social stigma which had become a psychological hazard.