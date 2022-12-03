0
National Best Crop Farmer gets support from Kingdom Exim Group

IMG 20221203 WA0025 Presentation of the rewards to the best farmer

Sat, 3 Dec 2022 Source: GNA

The Kingdom Exim Group supported the National Best Crop farmer at the just ended 38th National Best Farmers Day celebration.

According to the Dr James Rajamani, his outfit decided to support the farmers day celebration because farmers serve as the source of supply for our commodities.

In a statement, Dr Rajamani said Kingdom Exim Group is not only passionate about supporting deligent and dedicated farmers, but also express care in inve sting in sustainable business relationships with Farmers.

He explained, “Farmers serve as the source of supply for our commodities, and it is also in line with the vision of the Founders (of the Group) to show their appreciation to Farmers on this 38th Farmers day and to support the Ministry as well as the Farmer.”

“This is our motivation, and this is our drive,” he stressed.

Dr Rajamani noted that “value-added agriculture is a movement that has created a life of its own. 

“It is an idea that has the potential to change production agriculture to a more meaningful product.”

He is of the view that changing a raw agricultural product into something new goes through processing, drying, extracting or any other type of process that differentiates the product from the original raw produce.

“Value to agricultural products is a worthwhile enterprise because of the higher returns rates that comes with the enterprise, the opportunity to open new markets and extend the producer’s marketing season is of prime importance.

“Time without mention, value-added products are of premium in the local market as producers take advantage of high-demand product niches,” Dr Rajamani concluded.

